The Stik Boat is a fisherman's dream

Never make an excuse to not go fishing

Aug 4th 2018 at 5:35PM
The Stik Boat from G5 Marine is a small personal fishing craft. It was created by fishermen so they could fish in the shallow water. The boat starts with the push of a button and is navigated by a joystick.

Transcript: A Stik Boat is a hybrid of a kayak, skiff, and bass boat with a streamlined hull. It runs quietly with a jet-driven 17.5 HP engine. The boat has a top speed of 27 mph. It was created by fishermen so they could fish in the shallow water. G5 Marine's Stik Boat has a 35 - 40 mile range. The boat is 12′ long, 40″ wide, weighs 250 lbs, and has a load capacity of 350 lbs. It starts with the push of a button and is navigated by a joystick. Learn more here.

