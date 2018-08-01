Tesla V9.0 to add classic Atari games, updated Autopilot, and more

Hoping to include last three in this release, with pole position linked to actual car steering wheel (while stationary tbc haha)— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018
We're adding a "party & camper mode" soon to S/3/X, so your car can maintain air flow, temp, selective lights, music & power devices for 48 hours or more while parked. Big batteries rock ...— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2018
While the exact list of games is unclear, according to Musk's tweets, Pole Position, Missile Command and Tempest are all on the table. In fact, it sounds like Pole Position might be playable using the steering wheel (obviously while the car is parked). We're hoping Ms. Pac-Man might make an appearance, too.
The tweets said Tesla V9.0 is coming in about four weeks, so expect to hear and see more early in September. Other features that were named in the same twitter thread include improved Autopilot and a dash cam.
