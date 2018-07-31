Video

This Aston Martin aircraft should be James Bond's next ride

Could this be the future of luxury flight?

Jul 31st 2018 at 6:30PM
Aston Martin is claiming the sky as it shows off its VTOL hybrid-electric aircraft. The Volante Vision Concept is Aston Martin's solution to reducing congestion in cities and towns. The luxury VTOL aircraft seats 3 adults and includes a windshield HUD delivering vital flight information.

Transcript: The future of commuting, Aston Martin's Volante Vision Concept is a luxury VTOL aircraft. Aston is preparing for a world where flight plays a bigger role in daily travel. It is the product of a joint venture with Cranfield University, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Rolls-Royce. Aston says it's a "near-future study" that previews both urban and inter-city travel. Fitting up to three adults, this flying hybrid-electric vehicle aims to be autonomous. Inside, the surrounding windshield provides a HUD delivering vital flight information. Forgoing a traditional airplane design the Volante Vision Concept looks more like a Quadcopter. "With the population in urban areas continuing to grow, congestion in towns and cities will become increasingly demanding. We need to look at alternative solutions to reduce congestion, cut pollution and improve mobility," says Aston Martin President and CEO Dr. Andy Palmer. Now let's see James Bond fly this around.

