Porsche unveils updated 2019 Macan

Inside the car, the big, new, 11-inch HD touchscreen takes center stage. The redesigned air vents have been moved below the screen. New for the Macan is an option of the GT sports steering wheel, akin to that in the 911. The optional Sport Chrono package includes a mode switch dial on the steering wheel with the Sport Response Button at the center. The 2019 Model also gets new heated windshield and air ionizer options.In terms of driving technology, the 2019 Macan's facelift provided an opportunity to include more driver assistance systems. New for this model year is the Traffic Jam Assist as part of the adaptive cruise control system. This partially automates braking and acceleration, but also provides steering assist in slow moving traffic.The technological upgrades also include enhanced connectivity. Porsche's Connect Plus module is included as standard, powering a number of features such as intelligent voice control, real-time traffic information and the "Here Cloud" connection, which provides real-time, swarm-based traffic data. Finally, the Macan gets a new Offroad Precision App, which can be used to record analyze the vehicle's off-road driving.It's no coincidence that Porsche chose Shanghai as the site of the unveiling of the updated Macan. Of the 350,000 Macans delivered to date, over 100,000 of those have gone to customers in China.