1,000-hp Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette now available to a lucky few

The Yenko name, synonymous with custom Chevrolets from the 1960s, has resurfaced a few times of late. Most recently, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) announced an 800-horsepower Yenko/SC Corvette, an equally powerful Yenko/SC Silverado pickup, and Yenko/SC Stage II Camaro making a brazen 1,000 horsepower. Now, the Corvette gets quadruple-digit power, as SVE has announced the availability of the 1000-horsepower 2019 Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette.
Based on coupe and convertible versions of the Corvette Grand Sport, it uses a modified, supercharged GM LT1 V8, displacing 6.8 liters. In addition to its 1,000 horsepower, it also produces 850 pound-feet of torque. The engine features CNC ported high-flow LT4 cylinder heads, 10 percent larger throttle body and an improved high- and low-pressure fuel system. It also has a higher-flow exhaust system with cast aluminum quad exhaust tips in brushed aluminum or black.
It has appearance and performance features from the Corvette Z06 to complement the enormous power. Yenko and "1000HP" badges let others know what's under the hood. Its Brembo brakes include 14.6-inch rotors and six-piston calipers up front, with 14.4-inch, four-piston rear calipers. Opting for the Z07 performance package with carbon-ceramic brakes and upgraded suspension is recommended for Stage II cars. It comes with a seven-speed manual transmission or optional "heavy duty" eight-speed automatic.
SVE will only build 25 examples of the Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette, and they can be ordered through Chevrolet dealerships. The Yenko package starts at $68,995 (on top of the price of a new Corvette Grand Sport) with a manual transmission, or $77,995 with an automatic transmission. Options include body color painted upper half of rear fascia/diffuser ($1,495), Z06-Style ground effects package ($3,495), Z06 clear Wickerbill adjustable spoiler center ($795), painted supercharger ($1,195), body-color/stripe-color painted brake calipers ($1,195) and black powder coated wheel finish with painted wheel stripes ($1,195).
The Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette isn't emissions-legal on California roads.
