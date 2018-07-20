The Furrion Elysium RV takes luxury to a new level

Transcript: The Elysium concept glamper is a state-of-the-art RV. Tech company Furrion created this RV with tons of technology and luxury. The upper 'deck' is equipped with a hot tub and helicopter landing pad.
Inside you'll find luxurious accommodations including a fireplace and complete kitchen. All of this fits inside Elysium's 45′ long, 8′ wide, and 13′ 6″ high unit of space. Elysium is one of three concept vehicles from Furrion who also make The Limitless and The Hercules, which debuted at CES 2018. Learn more at furrion.com.
