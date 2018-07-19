Car waxes | Autoblog's 5 favorites

5. Turtle Wax Carnuaba T-5A Car Wax - $4.09
Providing a water-repellant finish, this wax also puts up a barrier that protects against UV rays.
4. Liquid Glass Ultimate Auto Polish/Finish - $28.44
Not strictly a "wax," you never have to remove this finish and it does not crack, chip or peel.
3. Mother's Reflections Car Wax - $19.99
Using an advanced liquid polymer, this cleans while it gives your car a super wet shine.
2. OPT Optimum Car Wax - $16.49
This top-tier wax provides a clear, glossy finish using high-quality ingredients.
1. P21S Concours Carnauba Wax - $37.99
One of the purest products on the market, this wax uses no harsh chemicals or solvents.
Wondering how to use your new wax? Check out our series Autoblog Details for a car detailing expert's in-depth explanations of how to care for your vehicle.
Do you agree with our picks? Anything else you'd like to recommend? Let us know in the comments! Happy waxing.
