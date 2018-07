Car waxes | Autoblog's 5 favorites

It's summertime, and that means it's time to cruise around town and show off your ride. Naturally, only the shiniest of chariots will turn heads, so you'll want to make sure your baby is waxed and ready for the attention. It can be hard to narrow down the endless sea of wax options, so we've put together a list of five of our favorites.Providing a water-repellant finish, this wax also puts up a barrier that protects against UV rays.Not strictly a "wax," you never have to remove this finish and it does not crack, chip or peel.Using an advanced liquid polymer, this cleans while it gives your car a super wet shine.This top-tier wax provides a clear, glossy finish using high-quality ingredients.One of the purest products on the market, this wax uses no harsh chemicals or solvents.Wondering how to use your new wax ? Check out our series Autoblog Details for a car detailing expert's in-depth explanations of how to care for your vehicle.Do you agree with our picks? Anything else you'd like to recommend? Let us know in the comments! Happy waxing.