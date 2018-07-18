Ford recalls 550,000 Fusions and Escapes

Ford is recalling around 550,000 Fusion and Escape models to replace their shifter cable bushings. Faulty bushings may cause the cables to detach from the transmission, or have the transmission gear indicator read different from reality. That could result in the transmission not being in "Park" position despite the indicator saying so, and this poses a risk of the vehicle rolling away and causing an accident.
A mis-reading gear indicator would also not sound a chime or display a warning message, so the problem could come as a complete surprise to the car's driver. However, no related accidents or injuries are known to Ford.
Affected vehicles include:
Approximately 549,401 North American vehicles are involved in the recall, which means 504,182 USA vehicles, 86,887 Canadian vehicles and 8,332 Mexican vehicles. Ford will replace the bushings free of charge, and advises owners of the named vehicles to use their parking brake.
- 2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant between June 18, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013
- 2014-16 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant between June 2, 2014 and Aug. 31, 2015
- 2013-14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant between May 15, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013
- 2014-16 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant between June 2, 2014 and Aug. 31, 2015
- 2013-14 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant between May 15, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013
