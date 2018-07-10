The tiniest motorcycle ever built

Smalltoe has a powerful engine that produces a whopping output of 0.3 horsepower with a ridiculous speed of 1.24 mph. The record was set when Wiberg rode his motorcycle for 32.8 feet, which proved that this thing is in fact a motorcycle.
