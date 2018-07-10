The tiniest motorcycle ever built

2.55-inch-tall motorcycle is an actual, functional, rideable vehicle

Jul 10th 2018 at 7:45PM
Tom Wiberg, a Swedish native, built the world's smallest motorcycle. "Smalltoe" stands at 2.55 inches and weighs 2.4 pounds. Guinness World Records certified Wiberg as a record holder in 2003.

Smalltoe has a powerful engine that produces a whopping output of 0.3 horsepower with a ridiculous speed of 1.24 mph. The record was set when Wiberg rode his motorcycle for 32.8 feet, which proved that this thing is in fact a motorcycle.

guinness world records motorcycle record breaking smalltoe tiniest motorcycle tom wiberg
