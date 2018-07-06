Transcript: Tomb of oil barrels floats on London Lake. Artist Christo unveils his new sculpture the London Mastaba. A mastaba is an ancient Egyptian tomb. Christo's mastaba weighs 650 tons and floats on London's Serpentine Lake.
The Guardian asked Christo if the piece symbolizes human dependence on oil and our treatment of the planet. Christo's response: "I have no reason to justify myself as an artist. I cannot explain my art ... I make things that have no function - except maybe to make pleasure."
The temporary sculpture is made from 7,506 55-gallon oil barrels. It is 66 feet high, 98 feet wide and 131 feet long. The London Mastaba will be on display until September 23, 2018. How does Christo's new piece speak to you?
