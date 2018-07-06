2019 Subaru Impreza price goes up by $100

The 2019 Subaru Impreza is going to cost you an extra Benjamin. Pricing was announced for both the Impreza Sedan and 5-door hatchback model, which were redesigned for the 2017 model year. The base 2.0i sedan with a five-speed manual transmission starts at $19,480, including destination, while the comparable 5-door is a bit more at $19,980. Opting for the CVT costs an extra $1,000. These prices are up $100 from 2018.
A marginal uptick in cost isn't the only update for the 2019 Impreza, however. The base model can now be equipped with Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology suite for a perfectly reasonable $845 given that it comes with adaptive cruise control, automatic pre-collision braking, lane-departure warning and lane keeping. EyeSight is also now standard on the Impreza Limited trim. Note, though, that EyeSight is still unavailable with manual transmission-equipped Imprezas. The range-topping Limited trim also comes standard with a pair of new safety features: reverse automatic braking and automatic high beams.
The Impreza Premium trim now comes standard with an upgraded Subaru Starlink 6.5-inch touchscreen that includes HD and satellite radios, two USB ports for rear passengers and a CD player (yay, save the CD's!). Black alloy wheels are also now included on the Premium. Finally, the Impreza Sport gains an STI short-throw shifter when, quite obviously, it's equipped with the manual.
The full pricing breakdown, all including destination can be found below. The 2019 Subaru Impreza arrives in dealers "this summer," which we can only assume means if it's not on dealer lots already, it will be very soon.
