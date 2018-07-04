The 600 HP Club | The 50 most powerful new cars sold in America

Ten years ago, you could count the number of new cars with over 600 horsepower without using all of your fingers. Today you need all your fingers plus your toes more than twice. By our count there are 50 cars and SUVs available in the United States right now with 600 hp or more.
The diversity of vehicles is extraordinary. The list includes coupes, convertibles, sedans, wagons, SUVs, two-seat sports cars, supercars and shooting brakes. There's even a hatchback. Layouts include front engine, mid-engine and rear engine designs. Engines range from naturally aspirated big bore V10s and V12s to twin-turbo V6s, supercharged V8s, twin-turbo V8s, twin-turbo V12s, twice-boosted W12s and a V16 with four turbochargers. There are even some hybrids in the mix.
Surprisingly, the mix of all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive machines is split evenly, with 25 AWD and 25 with rear-wheel drive models. And in the age of the paddle shifter, we're happy to report that four can be purchased with three pedals, thanks to offerings from Chevy and Dodge.
The Americans also continue to lead the pack in the horsepower-per-dollar column, with cars like the 840 hp Dodge Demon (yes we know production has ended, we included it anyway), 717 hp Hellcats and GM's 650 hp Cadillac CTS-V, Chevy Corvette Z06, and Camaro ZL1. These are some of least expensive cars on the list, but they outpower many of the offerings from around the globe. The most powerful SUV on the list is also the least expensive, and it too is from Detroit.
Not every carmaker is playing in this rarified air, including Toyota, Lexus, Infiniti, Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover, but every American automaker is represented along with brands from England, Germany, Italy and Japan. Base prices range from $62,500 to $3 million, not including destination fees, and the horsepower ratings run from 600 hp to 1500 hp.
And there's more big power machines coming next year. Ford has promised over 700 hp in the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and the 2019 Porsche Taycan (Mission E) should be packing 600 hp.
The diversity of vehicles is extraordinary. The list includes coupes, convertibles, sedans, wagons, SUVs, two-seat sports cars, supercars and shooting brakes. There's even a hatchback. Layouts include front engine, mid-engine and rear engine designs. Engines range from naturally aspirated big bore V10s and V12s to twin-turbo V6s, supercharged V8s, twin-turbo V8s, twin-turbo V12s, twice-boosted W12s and a V16 with four turbochargers. There are even some hybrids in the mix.
Surprisingly, the mix of all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive machines is split evenly, with 25 AWD and 25 with rear-wheel drive models. And in the age of the paddle shifter, we're happy to report that four can be purchased with three pedals, thanks to offerings from Chevy and Dodge.
The Americans also continue to lead the pack in the horsepower-per-dollar column, with cars like the 840 hp Dodge Demon (yes we know production has ended, we included it anyway), 717 hp Hellcats and GM's 650 hp Cadillac CTS-V, Chevy Corvette Z06, and Camaro ZL1. These are some of least expensive cars on the list, but they outpower many of the offerings from around the globe. The most powerful SUV on the list is also the least expensive, and it too is from Detroit.
Not every carmaker is playing in this rarified air, including Toyota, Lexus, Infiniti, Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover, but every American automaker is represented along with brands from England, Germany, Italy and Japan. Base prices range from $62,500 to $3 million, not including destination fees, and the horsepower ratings run from 600 hp to 1500 hp.
And there's more big power machines coming next year. Ford has promised over 700 hp in the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and the 2019 Porsche Taycan (Mission E) should be packing 600 hp.
Related Video: