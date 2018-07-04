Featured

The 600 HP Club | The 50 most powerful new cars sold in America

50 cars sold in America have 600 or more horsepower

Jul 4th 2018 at 11:30AM
  • Image Credit: Various
2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR
  • 2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR

  • Twin-Turbo 5.2L V12

    630 HP @ 6,500 RPM

    516 LB-FT @ 1,500 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $241,000

  • Image Credit: Various
2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

  • Twin-Turbo 5.2L V12

    715 HP @ 6,500 RPM

    664 LB-FT @1,800 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $304,995

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus
  • 2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus

  • 5.2L V10

    602 HP @ 8,250 RPM

    413 LB-FT @ 6,500 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Prie: $194,400 (Coupe), $208,100 (Spyder)

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Audi RS7 Performance
  • 2018 Audi RS7 Performance

  • Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8

    605 HP @ 6,100 RPM

    553 LB-FT @ 2,500 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $130,700

  • Image Credit: Various
2019 Bentley Bentayga
  • 2019 Bentley Bentayga

  • Twin-Turbo 6.0L W12

    600 HP @ 5,000 RPM

    664 LB-FT @ 1,350 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $229,100

  • Image Credit: Various
2019 Bentley Continental GT W12
  • 2019 Bentley Continental GT W12

  • Twin-Turbo 6.0L W12

    626 HP @ 5,000 RPM

    664 LB-FT @ 1,350 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price $214,600

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Bentley Continental Speed Convertible
  • 2018 Bentley Continental Speed Convertible

  • Twin-Turbo 6.0L W12

    633 HP @ 5,900 RPM

    620 LB-FT @ 2,000 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $264,300

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible
  • 2018 Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible

  • Twin-Turbo 6.0L W12

    700 HP @ 5,900 RPM

    750 LB-FT @ 2,000 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $322,600

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Bentley Continental Flyin Spur W12
  • 2018 Bentley Continental Flyin Spur W12

  • Twin-Turbo 6.0L W12

    616 HP @ 6,000 RPM

    590 LB-FT @ 2,000 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $224,500

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 BMW Alpina B7
  • 2018 BMW Alpina B7

  • Twin-Turbo 4.4L V8

    600 HP @ 6,250 RPM

    590 LB-FT @ 3,000 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $139,350

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 BMW M5
  • 2018 BMW M5

  • Twin-Turbo 4.4L V8

    600 HP @ 6,600 RPM

    553 LB-FT @ 1,800 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel drive

    Base Price: $102,600

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 BMW M760i
  • 2018 BMW M760i

  • Twin-Turbo 6.6L V12

    601 HP @ 6,600 RPM

    590 LB-FT @ 1,800 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $156,700

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Bugatti Chiron
  • 2018 Bugatti Chiron

  • Quad-Turbo 6.0L W16

    1,500 HP @ 6,700 RPM

    1,180 LB-FT @ 2,000 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $2,998,000

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Cadillac CTS-V
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS-V

  • Supercharged 6.2L V8

    640 HP @ 6,400 RPM

    630 LB-FT @ 3,600 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $86,495

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
  • 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

  • Supercharged 6.2L V8

    650 HP @ 6,400 RPM

    650 LB-FT @ 3,600 RPM

    6-Speed Manual or 10-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $62,495

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
  • 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

  • Supercharged 6.2L V8

    650 HP @ 6,400 RPM

    650 LB-FT @ 3,600 RPM

    7-Speed Manual or 8-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $80,590 (Coupe), $84,590 (Convertible)

  • Image Credit: Various
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
  • 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

  • Supercharged 6.2L V8

    755 HP @ 6,300 RPM

    715 LB-FT @ 4,400 RPM

    7-Speed Manual or 8-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $119,995 (Coupe), $123,995 (Convertible)

  • Image Credit: Various
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
  • 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

  • Supercharged 6.2L V8

    717 HP @ 6,000 RPM

    656 LB-FT @ 4,000 RPM

    6-Speed Manual or 8-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $61,695

  • Image Credit: Dodge
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye
  • 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

  • Supercharged 6.2L V8

    797 HP @ 6,300 RPM

    707 LB-FT @ 4,500 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $72,995

  • Image Credit: © 2018 FCA US LLC
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

  • Supercharged 6.2L V8

    808 HP @ 6,300 RPM

    717 LB-FT @ 4,500 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $84,995

  • Image Credit: Various
2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
  • 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

  • Supercharged 6.2L V8

    707 HP @ 6,000 RPM

    650 LB-FT @ 4,000 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: TBD

  • Image Credit: Dodge
2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast
  • 2018 Ferrari 812 Superfast

  • 6.5L V12

    789 HP @ 8,500 RPM

    530 LB-FT @ 7,000 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $335,275

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Ferrari GTC4Lusso T
  • 2018 Ferrari GTC4Lusso T

  • Twin-Turbo 3.9L V8

    602 HP @ 7,500 RPM

    561 LB-FT @ 3,000 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $260,750

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Ferrari 488
  • 2018 Ferrari 488

  • Twin-Turbo 3.9L V8

    660 HP @ 8,000 RPM

    560 LB-FT @ 3,000 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price $252,800 (GTB), $284,650 (Spider)

  • Image Credit: Ferrari
2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
  • 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista

  • Twin-Turbo 3.9L V8

    710 HP @ 8,000 RPM

    568 LB-FT @ 3,000 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $350,050

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Ford GT
  • 2018 Ford GT

  • Twin-Turbo 3.5L V6

    647 HP @ 6,250 RPM

    550 LB-FT @ 5,900 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $478,750

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

  • Supercharged 6.2L V8

    707 HP @ 6,000 RPM

    645 LB-FT @ 4,000 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $86,200

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Koenigsegg Regera
  • 2018 Koenigsegg Regera

  • Twin-Turbo 5.0L V8 + 3 Electric Motors

    1,500 HP

    1,585 LB-FT

    Direct Drive Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: approx. $2,000,000 (Sold Out)

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS
  • 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS

  • Twin-Turbo 5.0L V8

    1,160 HP @ 7,800 RPM

    944 LB-FT @ 4,100 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $2,500,000

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Lamborghini Urus
  • 2018 Lamborghini Urus

  • Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8

    641 HP @ 6,000 RPM

    627 LB-FT @ 2,250 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $200,000

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Lamborghini Aventador S
  • 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S

  • 6.5L V12

    729 HP @ 8,400 RPM

    507 LB-FT @ 5,500 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $417,650 (coupe), $460,247 (roadster)

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante
  • 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante

  • 5.2L V10

    630 HP @ 8,000 RPM

    442 LB-FT @ 6,500 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $278,090 (coupe), $308,859 (Spyder)

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 McLaren 720S
  • 2018 McLaren 720S

  • Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8

    710 HP @ 7,500 RPM

    568 LB-FT @ 5,500 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $284,745

  • Image Credit: Various
2019 McLaren Senna
  • 2019 McLaren Senna

  • Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8

    789 HP @ 7,250 RPM

    590 LB-FT @ 5,500 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel drive

    Base Price: $958,966

  • Image Credit: Brecht Decancq/ Beadyeye
2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S
  • 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

  • Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8

    603 HP @ 5,750 RPM

    627 LB-FT @ 2,500 RPM

    9-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $104,400

  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S
  • 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon

  • Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8

    603 HP @ 5,750 RPM

    627 LB-FT @ 2,500 RPM

    9-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $106,950

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Mercedes-AMG G65
  • 2018 Mercedes-AMG G65

  • Twin-Turbo 6.0L V12

    621 HP @ 5,000 RPM

    738 LB-FT @ 2,300 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Four-wheel drive

    Base Price: $222,700

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650
  • 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650

  • Twin-Turbo 6.0L V12

    621 HP @ 4,800 RPM

    738 LB-FT @ 2,300 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $198,700

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Mercedes-AMG S63
  • 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63

  • Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8

    603 HP @ 5,500 RPM

    664 LB-FT @ 2,250 RPM

    9-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $147,500

  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
2018 Mercedes-AMG S65
  • 2018 Mercedes-AMG S65

  • Twin-Turbo 6.0L V12

    621 HP @ 4,800 RPM

    738 HP @ 2,300 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $229,500

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and Cabriolet
  • 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe and Cabriolet

  • Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8

    603 HP @ 5,500 RPM

    664 LB-FT @ 2,750 RPM

    9-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $167,700 (coupe), $179,500 (cabriolet)

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 Coupe and Cabriolet
  • 2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 Coupe and Cabriolet

  • Twin-Turbo 6.0L V12

    621 HP @ 4,800 RPM

    738 LB-FT @ 2,300 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $238,900 (coupe), $250,900 (cabriolet)

  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz
2018 Mercedes-AMG SL65
  • 2018 Mercedes-AMG SL65

  • Twin-Turbo 6.0L V12

    621 HP @ 4,800 RPM

    738 LB-FT @ 2,300 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $222,000

  • Image Credit: Daimler AG
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Four-Door
  • 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Four-Door

  • Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8

    630 HP @ 5,500-6,500 RPM

    627 LB-FT @ 2,500-4,500 RPM

    9-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: TBD

  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo
  • 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo

  • Twin-Turbo 3.8L V6

    600 HP @ 6,800 RPM

    481 LB-FT @ 3,600 RPM

    6-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $175,490

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
  • 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

  • Twin-Turbo 3.8L Flat-6

    700 HP @ 7,000 RPM

    553 LB-FT @ 2,500 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $293,200

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series
  • 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series

  • Twin-Turbo 3.8L Flat-6

    607 HP @ 6,750 RPM

    553 LB-FT @ 2,250 RPM

    7-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $257,500

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

  • Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8 + electric motor

    680 HP

    626 LB-FT

    7-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $184,400

  • Image Credit: Porsche
2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid
  • 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

  • Twin-Turbo 4.0L V8 + electric motor

    680 HP

    626 LB-FT

    7-Speed Automatic

    All-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $188,400

  • Image Credit: Various
2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith
  • 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith

  • Twin-Turbo 6.6L V12

    624 HP @ 5,600 RPM

    605 LB-FT @ 1,500 RPM

    8-Speed Automatic

    Rear-wheel Drive

    Base Price: $320,500

  • Image Credit: Various
Ten years ago, you could count the number of new cars with over 600 horsepower without using all of your fingers. Today you need all your fingers plus your toes more than twice. By our count there are 50 cars and SUVs available in the United States right now with 600 hp or more.

The diversity of vehicles is extraordinary. The list includes coupes, convertibles, sedans, wagons, SUVs, two-seat sports cars, supercars and shooting brakes. There's even a hatchback. Layouts include front engine, mid-engine and rear engine designs. Engines range from naturally aspirated big bore V10s and V12s to twin-turbo V6s, supercharged V8s, twin-turbo V8s, twin-turbo V12s, twice-boosted W12s and a V16 with four turbochargers. There are even some hybrids in the mix.

Surprisingly, the mix of all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive machines is split evenly, with 25 AWD and 25 with rear-wheel drive models. And in the age of the paddle shifter, we're happy to report that four can be purchased with three pedals, thanks to offerings from Chevy and Dodge.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

The Americans also continue to lead the pack in the horsepower-per-dollar column, with cars like the 840 hp Dodge Demon (yes we know production has ended, we included it anyway), 717 hp Hellcats and GM's 650 hp Cadillac CTS-V, Chevy Corvette Z06, and Camaro ZL1. These are some of least expensive cars on the list, but they outpower many of the offerings from around the globe. The most powerful SUV on the list is also the least expensive, and it too is from Detroit.

Not every carmaker is playing in this rarified air, including Toyota, Lexus, Infiniti, Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover, but every American automaker is represented along with brands from England, Germany, Italy and Japan. Base prices range from $62,500 to $3 million, not including destination fees, and the horsepower ratings run from 600 hp to 1500 hp.

And there's more big power machines coming next year. Ford has promised over 700 hp in the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and the 2019 Porsche Taycan (Mission E) should be packing 600 hp.

Related Video:

Featured GalleryThe 600 Horsepower Club
2019 Aston Martin DB11 AMR 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 2018 Audi R8 V10 Plus 2018 Audi RS7 Performance 2019 Bentley Bentayga 2019 Bentley Continental GT W12 2018 Bentley Continental Speed Convertible
Performance featured horsepower
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X