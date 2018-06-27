Musk says Tesla-doubting analysts will get a ‘rude awakening’

Elon Musk believes Goldman Sachs analysts' view of the Tesla Model 3's production estimates is too grim. In an email Musk is said to have sent to employees, he stated that Goldman Sachs is "in for a rude awakening," as reported by Bloomberg.
In a CNBC article included in the email, Goldman analyst David Tamberrino expected Tesla to report a second-quarter production number of 22,000 cars, down from a widely expected number of 28,000 built cars — yet 3,000 cars up from his earlier estimate. Tamberrino's number is reportedly based on data from electric car websites such as InsideEVs and GreenCarReports as well as European registration bureaus.
While it is believable to Tamberrino that Tesla can hit the weekly production rate of 5,000 cars, which the company is aiming for by the end of June, he doubts whether that figure is sustainable in the longer run. As well as running around the clock, Tesla has set up shop outside its Fremont factory, with auxiliary assembly lines built up in an enormous tent to ease production bottlenecks.
The second quarter only has days to go, and Tesla will release its production figures early next month. So far, Musk seems confident the company will meet its targets.
