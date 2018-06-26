Aston Martin revives two iconic names for its new DBS Superleggera

Progress has finally swept away the Vanquish S, with its non-turbo V12 and old-style Aston Martin chassis, and its replacement signals the new way of doing things. The new DBS Superleggera is twin-turbocharged and adopts a variant of the chassis and a whiff of the styling of the newer DB11.
That styling is rendered in carbon fiber, incorporating such new-style features as the "curlicue" and the Aeroblade to improve downforce to 397 pounds at its top speed of 211 MPH. And some familiar elements show up in the overall styling, too, like the semi-floating roof and the fender vent that blends into the front wheel opening. The massive, gaping grille is more reminiscent of the Vantage than the DB11, although on the DBS Superleggera it has a more classic Aston Martin shape and treatment – but perhaps the grille takes up too much of the frontal area to be considered pretty rather than simply bold. Overall, the look is DB11 plus luxury and opulence, which is exactly the point.
Speaking of opulence, the interior is an almost scandalous blend of premium materials and bold shapes. There's a lot of leather and alcantara – the car shown in these photos has accent panels of chopped carbon fiber and charcoal-colored leather with bold red accent stitching. There's more exposed carbon fiber, albeit woven, accenting the exterior in various places. It's not subtle or particularly classic, but write a big enough check to Aston and they'll surely trim your DBS Superleggera in any fashion you want. There is also a range of Designer Specifications, which are specific color and trim combinations picked out by the company's designers, in case you want to leverage in-house talent to deck out your DBS.
Performance is suitably commanding. The DBS Superleggera now makes 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. Thanks to turbocharging, that torque figure is available from 1,800 to 5,500 RPM, although the corollary is that peak power is at 6,500 RPM. It's rear-drive only, assisted by an eight-speed auto and a mechanical limited slip differential with torque vectoring. 0-62 mph takes 3.4 seconds according to the factory, but the more important number is the 0-100 MPH time of 6.4 seconds, and fourth-gear acceleration of 50-100 MPH in just 4.2 seconds. This is the power of turbocharging a large-displacement engine – it's a 5.2-liter unit.
The DBS Superleggera starts at $304,995, and deliveries begin later this year.
