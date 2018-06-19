Watch as Honda Civic Type R sets lap record at Spa-Francorchamps

In February, we reported on Honda's plans to set front-wheel-drive production lap records this year on several European circuits, using the current generation Civic Type R. Last month, the first of five planned lap records was set at Magny Cours, with WTCR driver Esteban Guerrieri lapping the French track in just 2:01.51. Now, LMP2 class world champion and NSX-GT driver Bertrand Baguette has set a record time at the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium.
The just over seven-kilometer (4.35 miles) long, legendary Belgian track was lapped in two minutes, 53.72 seconds, and the Type R used was again a standard production vehicle with road tires. The earlier production front-wheel-drive record time was set in a previous-generation Type R in 2016. Honda says the Spa record is the third one set with the current generation Type R, after the Magny Cours record and a 7 minute, 43.8 second Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time set in April 2017.
This summer, there are three tracks left for the Type R campaign to visit, and they are Silverstone in the UK, Estoril in Portugal and Hungaroring in, well, Hungary. The drivers for those will be F1 champion Jenson Button, WTCR driver Tiago Monteiro and BTCC driver Matt Neal.
