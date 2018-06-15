Aston Martin reveals new prototype Vantage GT3 race car at Le Mans

Aston Martin is rolling out a prototype version of its new Vantage GT3 at the Michelin Aston Martin Racing Le Mans Festival race this weekend. The race car is a replacement for the V12 Vantage GT3 but won't be homologated for competition until March 1, 2019. It's also showing — but not racing — a new Vantage GT4.
Both are based on the Vantage road car. The Vantage GT3 has a dry weight of 2,745 pounds and is powered by the same 4.0-liter turbocharged V8, but the Aston racing tuners have tweaked output to 535 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, up from 503 hp and 505 lb-ft. It also keeps the road car's lightweight aluminum chassis but adds a steel roll cage, Xtrac six-speed sequential gearbox, Alcon motorsports multi-plate clutch, Öhlins four-way adjustable dampers, Alcon brakes and Bosch Motorsport ABS. It's being helmed by driver Ross Gunn.
Aston introduced the V12 Vantage GT3 seven years ago. It's the brand's most successful customer car and most recently won the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup and British GT series.
Aston is keeping the Vantage GT4 on display in its paddock for potential customers and race fans. It's also set to be homologated on March 1, 2019.
