2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari is only for people racing Ferraris

Ferrari revealed an interesting special edition car, the 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari. Part of what makes it interesting is that it doesn't matter how much money you have, you probably can't get it. That's because this version was created to celebrate Ferrari's motorsports teams and the car that won its class in the 2017 World Endurance Championship. As such, this car is only available to people "involved in the company's motorsports programs." We're guessing it's aimed at drivers of Ferrari race cars, but we bet that managers and other members of Ferrari race teams with enough scratch could get one, too.
Besides the exclusivity, Ferrari spruced up the 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari with a number of unique features. It has a special paint scheme with a center Italian flag stripe inspired by the championship winning 488. On the passenger side of the car is the WEC logo, and on the driver's side is the word "PRO" indicating the class of the winning car. On each side, the owner can choose a custom number that will also be placed on the steering wheel. In the case of the show car, it has the number 51 for the aforementioned race car.
Inside, the car features black Alcantara everywhere. There are also a few Italian flag tributes. The seat backs have the Italian flag colors fading as they head to the top of the seat. The same colors are also found on the shift paddles. Red stitching also helps break up the black interior.
Nothing has been changed mechanically about the Piloti Ferrari, which means it still has the 711-horsepower turbocharged V8. But we suspect that none of the customers will be complaining about it being too slow, and the exclusivity is pretty cool. Plus, we're sure plenty of these customers will at least have access to a race car if they need something more hardcore.
