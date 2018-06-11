Watch a hood fly off a Toyota Camry, nearly hit a Jeep

Make sure your hood is latched securely shut before you get on a freeway. That's the takeaway lesson from this video (warning: salty language), which captures the moment a bonnet is ripped off a Toyota Camry and flies through the air as it speeds down a freeway in suburban Milwaukee.
Thanks to a rear-facing dash dam, we can see that the Camry's hood is ajar as it approaches and passes the filming vehicle on a freeway near Menomonee Falls, Wis. After the car passes, the hood suddenly flies up and breaks free, fluttering in the air like a leaf made of rigid, heavy sheetmetal.
It clears the host vehicle but comes close to striking the trailing car, which appears to be a Jeep Cherokee.
The Camry continues for some distance after the mishap before finally deciding to pull over, eliciting a profane exclamation from our driver.
Be careful out there, folks. Latch your hoods and secure your loads.
Related Video:
