Canadian man escapes gruesome death when ax flies through windshield

For the second time in his life, Mackenzie Peddle was nearly killed when an unsecured object fell out of another vehicle and bounced right through his windshield. Roughly a decade ago, it was a piece of steel rebar — this time, it was an ax. The rebar left him with a nicked shoulder and some glass in his face. Thanks to a blow to the head, the ax left him with short-term memory loss and a blood-stained Ford F-150.
According to the CBC, Peddle was driving home in Saskatchewan, Canada. The last thing he remembers was passing a potash mine. Roughly an hour later, Peddle was awakened by the sound of a woman tapping on the window of his truck. The truck was parked on the side of the road, and the woman had stopped to see if he needed help. Peddle's foot was on the brake, but he has no memory of how he managed to pull the truck over.
Police are investigating the accident but currently have no leads. No one was ever found to be at fault with the rebar, either.
Peddle's wife said he should mount the ax on his wall. He may not want the reminder hanging around. He told the CBC that he tenses up now whenever a bit of gravel hits the windshield. Two near-death accidents are sure to cause some PTSD.
Take note of all of Peddle's incredible photos of both close calls in the gallery above.
Since the accident, a number of people have contacted Peddle with their own stories. He's frustrated that this seems to be a relatively common occurrence.
More than 200,000 crashes involved debris on U.S. roadways in just a four-year period, according to a 2015 study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Road debris resulted in approximately 39,000 injuries and more than 500 deaths between 2011 and 2014. AAA urges drivers to properly secure their loads directly to a vehicle with sturdy tarps, straps, netting or rope. Also, ensure your exhaust systems are not rusted, as mufflers and exhaust pipes that break off are a common source of debris.
And with pickup sales skyrocketing and more people driving trucks than ever before, it's even more important to properly secure your load. One good pothole and that unsecured cargo could bounce right out of your truck.
Related Video:
According to the CBC, Peddle was driving home in Saskatchewan, Canada. The last thing he remembers was passing a potash mine. Roughly an hour later, Peddle was awakened by the sound of a woman tapping on the window of his truck. The truck was parked on the side of the road, and the woman had stopped to see if he needed help. Peddle's foot was on the brake, but he has no memory of how he managed to pull the truck over.
Police are investigating the accident but currently have no leads. No one was ever found to be at fault with the rebar, either.
Peddle's wife said he should mount the ax on his wall. He may not want the reminder hanging around. He told the CBC that he tenses up now whenever a bit of gravel hits the windshield. Two near-death accidents are sure to cause some PTSD.
Take note of all of Peddle's incredible photos of both close calls in the gallery above.
Since the accident, a number of people have contacted Peddle with their own stories. He's frustrated that this seems to be a relatively common occurrence.
More than 200,000 crashes involved debris on U.S. roadways in just a four-year period, according to a 2015 study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Road debris resulted in approximately 39,000 injuries and more than 500 deaths between 2011 and 2014. AAA urges drivers to properly secure their loads directly to a vehicle with sturdy tarps, straps, netting or rope. Also, ensure your exhaust systems are not rusted, as mufflers and exhaust pipes that break off are a common source of debris.
And with pickup sales skyrocketing and more people driving trucks than ever before, it's even more important to properly secure your load. One good pothole and that unsecured cargo could bounce right out of your truck.
Related Video: