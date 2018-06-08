NASA is reinventing the wheel for space

Shape memory alloy tires are airless tires developed at NASA's Glenn Research Center. Created to support heavy loads and be adaptable to the harsh terrains of the moon and mars. The material can adapt to surfaces like sand and rock without damaging the tire. Learn more at NASA.gov



Transcript: NASA reinvented the wheel. Shape memory alloy tires are airless tires developed at NASA's Glenn Research Center. Created to support heavy loads and be adaptable to the harsh terrains of the moon and mars.



The tire consists of hundreds of metal wires woven together into a flexible mesh. The mesh acts like a memory foam mattress, rearranging its atomic structure. It can adapt to surfaces like sand and rock without damaging the tire.



NASA plans for its shape memory alloy tires to help with space mobility, and also someday provide earthly vehicles with the ability to drive over sand and harsh rocks with ease. Tag a friend who needs these for their off-roader.

