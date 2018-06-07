Another cool wagon we can't have: French Edition

Back in February, we showed you images of the new Peugeot 508 sedan. Shaking off nearly two decades of fugly design tradition, the 508 is a handsome, well-proportioned car from a car company that once upon a time was actually known for making handsome, well-proportioned cars. As opposed to things that look like this.
Well, you seemed to like the new 508 sedan, so here are images of its new wagon buddy: the 2019 Peugeot 508 SW wagon. Honestly, there's not much to report here beyond the fact it adds a rakish wagon tail and a huge heap of cargo space to the sedan. How huge? Its 1,780 liters of maximum cargo space, as Google informs me, is 62.9 cubic feet or basically on-par with most luxury compact SUVs. It's smaller than a Subaru Outback or Buick Regal TourX, but bigger than the Audi Allroad.
One of the car's unique attributes is its frameless doors, which is really only something you'll find on coupes and old Subarus. Besides being cool, they allow for easier access under the new 508's low roofline.
As for engines, there are six, and I'm only going to mention them because they're named like internet shopping promo codes. Your gasoline options, the 180 S&S EAT8 and 225 S&S EAT8, are 1.6-liter engines, while the four available 1.5- and 2.0-liter diesel engines are the 130 S&S BVM6, 130 S&S EAT8, 160 S&S EAT8 and 180 S&S EAT8. Peugeot's press release seemed to think I should know what that gibberish means, mais, je ne comprends pas.
It has been reported that Peugeot's parent company, PSA, has been planning a comeback to the United States, but we wouldn't count on the 508 SW showing up here. Besides the chances of Peugeot as a brand being the chosen entry into the American market being slim, even slimmer are the chances of a wagon making it over, especially since this 508 SW will likely be due for replacement by the time any potential French invasion happens.
