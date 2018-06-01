2019 Ford Fusion MRSPs rise anywhere from $645 to $6,190, but there's a but

With the Ford Fusion in hospice, Ford is putting the sedan's affairs in order for its final days. CarsDirect checked the manufacturer order guides for info on the 2019 Fusion and discovered that changes for 2019 bring rationalized trim lines and price increases for every model. The base Fusion S starts at $23,735 including destination, a $645 bump over the 2018 model. At the other end, the Fusion Sport drops the hammer with a $6,190 increase, starting at $40,910. The upside is that Ford has included more equipment as standard, making the more expensive 2019 sedan actually less expensive than a 2018 optioned with the same features.
The price hike at the low end comes from Ford including the recently announced Co-Pilot360 driver safety features on all trims. It adds capabilities such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with cross traffic alert, lane-keep assist, auto high beams, and reverse cameras. The Fusion SE is where the (relative) bargains begin — the price climbs by $650 to $25,015, but it swaps the 2.5-liter for the 1.5-liter turbo engine as standard, and that was formerly a $400 option. The Fusion S and SE will both be less expensive than the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord with blind-spot monitoring.
Adhering to "Everything Must Go!" retail law, the more you spend, the more you save. The Titanium trim costs $3,870 more to take home, at $35,235 — however, that price includes adaptive cruise, a moonroof, navigation, and 19-inch wheels. On a 2018 model, you'd need roughly $37,000 for the same kit. The 2019 Fusion Sport will open the bidding at $40,910, but includes options such as navigation, moonroof, cooled seats, and parking sensors that would take the 2018 model beyond $43,000.
That retail law doesn't apply to the green Fusions; there, you'll just pay more. The Fusion Hybrid begins at $28,450, a rise of $2,185. Ford eliminated the S trim on the Hybrid, making the SE the de facto entry model, and also ratcheted up the SE price by $1,235. The Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid gets a bigger, 9.0-kWh battery, up from 7.6-kWh, and 25 miles of electric range, up from 21 miles. Starting price there is $37,490, a $2,215 increase.
We'll see how the increases affect 2019 Fusion sales, not that it will matter much. As CarsDirect summed up perfectly about the Fusion's future, "Soon it'll be dead and you can have an Edge ST instead."
Related Video:
The price hike at the low end comes from Ford including the recently announced Co-Pilot360 driver safety features on all trims. It adds capabilities such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with cross traffic alert, lane-keep assist, auto high beams, and reverse cameras. The Fusion SE is where the (relative) bargains begin — the price climbs by $650 to $25,015, but it swaps the 2.5-liter for the 1.5-liter turbo engine as standard, and that was formerly a $400 option. The Fusion S and SE will both be less expensive than the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord with blind-spot monitoring.
Adhering to "Everything Must Go!" retail law, the more you spend, the more you save. The Titanium trim costs $3,870 more to take home, at $35,235 — however, that price includes adaptive cruise, a moonroof, navigation, and 19-inch wheels. On a 2018 model, you'd need roughly $37,000 for the same kit. The 2019 Fusion Sport will open the bidding at $40,910, but includes options such as navigation, moonroof, cooled seats, and parking sensors that would take the 2018 model beyond $43,000.
That retail law doesn't apply to the green Fusions; there, you'll just pay more. The Fusion Hybrid begins at $28,450, a rise of $2,185. Ford eliminated the S trim on the Hybrid, making the SE the de facto entry model, and also ratcheted up the SE price by $1,235. The Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid gets a bigger, 9.0-kWh battery, up from 7.6-kWh, and 25 miles of electric range, up from 21 miles. Starting price there is $37,490, a $2,215 increase.
We'll see how the increases affect 2019 Fusion sales, not that it will matter much. As CarsDirect summed up perfectly about the Fusion's future, "Soon it'll be dead and you can have an Edge ST instead."
Related Video: