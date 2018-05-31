This human-powered helicopter has the span of a Boeing 737

Transcript:
This human-powered helicopter is bigger than a Boeing 737. The Atlas helicopter was designed by Aerovelo, a group made up of engineering students and young professionals. They push the limits of what humans are capable of doing.
Spanning over 150 feet, Atlas is slightly larger in span than a Boeing 737. It uses four large propellers that are connected to the gears of a bicycle frame. Pedaling sends power to all four propellers at the same time. The propellers create lift and allow the rider to hover above ground.
In 2013, Atlas won the Sikorsky Challenge and its $250,000 prize. It flew for 64 seconds and hovered to an altitude of 9.8 feet.
