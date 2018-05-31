Iron Man flying suits are no longer fiction

Transcript: OMG! Iron Man IRL. What began as an experiment evolved into a working flying suit. Richard Browning, Founder and Chief test pilot for Gravity Industries, came from an aeronautical innovative design family. After many tests and many failures the Gravity team successfully created a fully working jet engine flight suit The suit weighs 88 lbs and has an output of 1,000 horsepower. According to Guinness World Records the "Iron Man" suit achieved speeds of 32.02 mph. Browning is now working to get the suit to reach speeds of 100 mph. Recent videos show the suit reaching close to 74 mph. Gravity Industries is currently collaborating with military and search and rescue teams. They are also forming an air race team to compete in pilot racing.
