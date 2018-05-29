Ridiculously low Russian bridge claims 150th truck, and counting

То, чего все так долго ждали, свершилось! 150я Газель (именно Газель!) приехала в этот солнечный воскресный денек! pic.twitter.com/qmKMjyov9f— Мост глупости (@FoolsBridge) May 27, 2018
There are a number of warnings. The Moscow Times notes that the banner across warns of the low clearance. We can see in the photos that there's a sign stating the clearance of 2.7 meters, which is just under 9 feet.
We doubt the crashes will end after this, either. Depending on whether you go by The Moscow Times or Pravda (no, not that Pravda), the bridge was built in 2009 or 2011 respectively. Either way, that means there have been an average of at least 16 crashes a year, possibly as many as 21, and at least one crash a month, and we have plenty of months left in the year. Maybe if trucks keep crashing, it will become the Russian version of the "Canopener Bridge."
