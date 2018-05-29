Video

Facial recognition system is coming for police cars

Patrol cars just got one step closer to K.I.T.T.

May 29th 2018 at 8:15PM
Ekin Patrol G2 is a light bar that turns regular police cars into a smart patrol vehicles. It performs license plate recognition, facial recognition, and can detect speed and parking violations all while on the move. Learn more at ekin.com

Transcript:

The Ekin Patrol G2 is designed as a light bar and turns regular police vehicles into smart patrol vehicles. It performs number plate recognition, face recognition, and can detect speed and parking violations all while on the move.

Number plate recognition and speed enforcement up to 5 lanes.

Up to 360 degree surveillance.

Parking enforcement even between closely parked vehicles.

Illuminates the inside of the ahead and rear vehicles if needed.

Optional rear speed enforcement.

Optional rear number plate recognition.

If the system detects a wanted face or a traffic or moving violation, an image is captured and an alert is sent complete with GPS location data. The goal is to help first responders get to incidents faster — but does this tech go too far?

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Police/Emergency Autoblog Minute Original Video face tracking facial scanning police vehicles Law enforcement law face tracking police cars police facial recognition police light bar smart police vehicles
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X