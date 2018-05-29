Facial recognition system is coming for police cars

Transcript:
The Ekin Patrol G2 is designed as a light bar and turns regular police vehicles into smart patrol vehicles. It performs number plate recognition, face recognition, and can detect speed and parking violations all while on the move.
Number plate recognition and speed enforcement up to 5 lanes.
Up to 360 degree surveillance.
Parking enforcement even between closely parked vehicles.
Illuminates the inside of the ahead and rear vehicles if needed.
Optional rear speed enforcement.
Optional rear number plate recognition.
If the system detects a wanted face or a traffic or moving violation, an image is captured and an alert is sent complete with GPS location data. The goal is to help first responders get to incidents faster — but does this tech go too far?
