Dutch drivers enter the futuristic ‘Gates of Light’

The levee restoration project is a partnership between the Dutch government and design studio Icoon Afsluitdijke. After the Gates of Light, drivers are met by Windvogel, kites that create 100 kW of electricity using greenlit cables. Electricity is generated from wind pulling and pushing the kite. Connected to the road is an interactive exhibit with bioluminescent algae.
The 20-mile-long stretch of road has protected the Netherlands from water and floods since 1932. Should all roads and bridges get this treatment? Dutch design studio Icoon Afsluitdijk and the Dutch government have collaborated to enhance the image of an 86-year-old levee. Learn more at studioroosegaarde.net
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.