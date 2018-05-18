Podcast

2018 Mazda6, Porsche Panamera and Nissan Titan | Autoblog Podcast #541

We talk toys again, and the Chevy Colorado gets a snorkel

May 18th 2018 at 3:29PM
On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor Reese Counts. We talk about driving the updated, turbocharged 2018 Mazda6, 2018 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 4S Sport Turismo and the 2018 Nissan Titan S 4x4 King Cab. We also discuss aftermarket parts for the Chevy Colorado, pick our favorite 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels and, as always, help a listener buy a new car in our "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #541

