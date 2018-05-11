Lister says it'll tune F-Pace SVR into the world's fastest SUV

The Jaguar F-Pace SVR is fast. Blisteringly fast. With its 550-horsepower, five-liter V8 it will hit 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds and go on to 176 mph. That sounds like the perfect blank canvas for Jaguar outfitter Lister, doesn't it?
Known for its Jaguar-based race cars and road-going specials, Lister has built some legendary cars in its time. Now, accompanied by the teaser image the company's account tweeted yesterday, Lister says it'll build the world's fastest SUV out of the F-Pace SVR. It'll actually have to be really, really quick, as several sports utility vehicles now hit 60 mph in well under 4 seconds.
The Tesla Model X P100D does that in 2.9 seconds with Ludicrous Mode selected, thanks to its electric grunt. On the fossil fuel side of things, there's the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which relies on the 707hp Hellcat V8 to reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. That number is matched by the Lamborghini Urus, and another Italian, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio can get to 60 in under 4 seconds. Beat all of those, Lister, and the throne is yours.
Earlier in an Autocar interview, Lister's Lawrence Whittaker claimed the Lister-tuned SVR will have as much as 670 horsepower, a good hike up from the stock vehicle's power figure. Reportedly 250 units will be built.
Coming soon from Lister - the world's fastest SUV. pic.twitter.com/CEibcZLIWY— Lister (@ListerCars) 10. toukokuuta 2018
