550-hp Jaguar F-Pace SVR revealed ahead of New York Auto Show

"I love this car." So said Jaguar designer Ian Callum, quite genuinely, as the Jaguar F-Pace SVR drove onto the stage at the company's new headquarters in Mahwah, N.J. Despite accepting and even embracing Jaguar's decision to produce SUVs, it's quite obvious (because he says so repeatedly) that Callum is still a guy with a lust for high-powered sports cars. The F-Pace SVR melds these two elements to create something he gleefully describes as "ridiculous."
Boasting Jaguar Land Rover's now-familiar supercharged 5.0-liter V8, the SVR produces 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. Jag estimates it'll hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 176 mph, which will make it one of the quickest and fastest SUVs on the road when it arrives in dealerships this summer.
It's not just the big engine, however. Upgraded mechanical improvements and enhancements include stiffer springs, wider and lighter forged alloy wheels (21- or 22 inches), bigger brakes (15.5-inch front, 15.6-inch rear), an electronic active rear differential, a variable active exhaust that's 14.5 pounds lighter than the standard one, and specially tuned software for the adaptive suspension, electric steering, eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive and Dynamic Driving Mode.
Callum's team also massaged the aerodynamics with larger air intakes, rear bumper side strakes, and fender vents that lower pressure in the wheel arches to reduce lift and increase cooling. A unique hood features vents designed to, well, vent hot air from the engine compartment. There are also wheel arch extensions and lower body moldings to create a more muscular appearance, while the rear sees fat quad tailpipes that one would assume should bark and burp like any good Jaguar SVR.
Inside, there are thinner, light-weight sport seats done up in snazzy quilted leather. The rear seat also gets sportier seats with a similar fixed headrest design as those up front. The pistol-like sport gear selector shifter, as used in the Jaguar F-Type, replaces the standard rotary shifter design. It still takes up way too much room on the center console.
Pricing starts at $80,985. One would assume Mr. Callum will gets his for less than that.
Related Video:
Boasting Jaguar Land Rover's now-familiar supercharged 5.0-liter V8, the SVR produces 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. Jag estimates it'll hit 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 176 mph, which will make it one of the quickest and fastest SUVs on the road when it arrives in dealerships this summer.
It's not just the big engine, however. Upgraded mechanical improvements and enhancements include stiffer springs, wider and lighter forged alloy wheels (21- or 22 inches), bigger brakes (15.5-inch front, 15.6-inch rear), an electronic active rear differential, a variable active exhaust that's 14.5 pounds lighter than the standard one, and specially tuned software for the adaptive suspension, electric steering, eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive and Dynamic Driving Mode.
Callum's team also massaged the aerodynamics with larger air intakes, rear bumper side strakes, and fender vents that lower pressure in the wheel arches to reduce lift and increase cooling. A unique hood features vents designed to, well, vent hot air from the engine compartment. There are also wheel arch extensions and lower body moldings to create a more muscular appearance, while the rear sees fat quad tailpipes that one would assume should bark and burp like any good Jaguar SVR.
Inside, there are thinner, light-weight sport seats done up in snazzy quilted leather. The rear seat also gets sportier seats with a similar fixed headrest design as those up front. The pistol-like sport gear selector shifter, as used in the Jaguar F-Type, replaces the standard rotary shifter design. It still takes up way too much room on the center console.
Pricing starts at $80,985. One would assume Mr. Callum will gets his for less than that.
Related Video: