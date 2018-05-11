Chevrolet Sonic subcompact will live on for 2019, at least

Despite rumors that it was headed for the chopping block as early as this year, the Chevrolet Sonic subcompact will live to see another model year, at least. The changes are minor but include a powertrain consolidation.
Citing a newly available order guide, GM Authority reports that Chevrolet will drop the 1.8-liter inline-four cylinder engine, which made 138 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque, and its associated five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions. It'll instead use the turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-four, which was previously offered as an option on the mid-level LT model and standard on the Premier trim, as the lone engine offering across all three trim variants. It delivers the same horsepower as the 1.8L but pushes torque up to 148 pound-feet.
Both the sedan and hatchback versions will retain the six-speed manual transmission option on all trim levels.
Elsewhere, the Sonic gets a new color called Shock while dropping Ivy Metallic and Arctic Blue Metallic, a 7-inch touchscreen goes standard, and it gets a new RPO code for its keyless entry system. But Chevy is dropping the remote vehicle starter system as standard on the LT sedan, instead offering it as part of a convenience package. Also gone is the Fun and Sun Package, which included a power sunroof and 17-inch painted aluminum wheels.
The 2019 Sonic will be the eighth model year for the first generation of the car first introduced in 2012 as a replacement of the Chevy Aveo. Built at GM's Orion Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit, the car has faced dwindling U.S. sales in recent years, with 30,290 sold in 2017, down from a high of 93,518 in 2014. But while crosstown rival Ford is killing off most of its car portfolio, GM isn't quite ready to pump the brakes on its second-smallest car.
