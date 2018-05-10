2018 Dodge Durango Pursuit SUV is the tall arm of the law

Dodge is adding to its police car portfolio with the 2018 Durango Pursuit, a specially-prepped police version of the automaker's SUV. Available with an optional 360-horsepower Hemi engine, the Durango Pursuit comes with everything you'd expect in a truck built to protect and serve. We'll try to avoid too many Blues Brothers cop car references but, yes, this Dodge includes some serious "cop shocks" and that aforementioned "cop engine," among many other modifications.
The Hemi engine produces 360 horsepower and 390 lb. ft. of torque, all of which is routed to an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time AWD system. According to Dodge, this is the most popular powertrain fitted to the existing Charger Pursuit police car. The brakes have been strengthened and are capable of bringing the Durango Pursuit from 60-0 mph in 134 feet. The Durango Pursuit also adds a two-speed transfer case, which should prove handy when bad guys try to escape by venturing off road.
"Unofficial testing results at the Michigan State Police 2018 model-year vehicle evaluation event created such a stir among law enforcement agencies that we simply had to find a way to build this vehicle," said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge/SRT, FCA North America. Despite the apparent buzz around this police vehicle, Dodge has said the Durango Pursuit V-8 AWD will only be available "for a limited time."
And as you've already guessed, you have to be in law enforcement to place an order for one — sorry to disappoint.
Other notable features of the Durango Pursuit include 8.1 inches of ground clearance, a tow rating of 7,200 pounds, heavy-duty oil cooler and water pump, 220-amp alternator, a spare tire mounted beneath the rear of the truck to free interior space, a spotlight wiring prep package, along with trailer sway control.
Dog lovers will be pleased that K-9 units have been taken into consideration, too. The Durango Pursuit is available with a tri-zone climate control package, to make certain badge-wearing four-legged constables remain comfortable while fighting crime.
