Bentley Continental Flying Spur spied lapping the 'Ring

It's been months since we've heard anything about the next-gen Bentley Continental Flying Spur. We know the four-door variant of the Bentley Continental GT is coming sometime soon, but all we've seen so far is one batch of spy shots of a car that doesn't stray too far from the current model. This new batch of photos shows another familiar car lapping the Nürburgring.
Although this car is still heavily camouflaged (with some stickers that make it look like the current car), we can make some good assumptions based on the Continental GT. The car will have a larger grille, a new headlight design and oval taillights that mirror the exhaust tips. Under the hood, we expect the turbocharged W12 to carry over. Look for V8 and plug-in hybrid variants to arrive sometime down the line.
We don't know when the car will go on sale, but don't expect to wait too much longer. It's been eight months since the Continental GT was revealed, and this is really nothing more than a platform variant. Look for a full reveal sometime this summer.
