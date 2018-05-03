Kansas man arrested attempting to have sex with a car

Sex in a car is surprisingly significant cause of distracted driving, but most people know where to draw the line between man and machine. According to The Kansan, a 24-year-old man was arrested in Newton, Kansas, for attempting to have sex with a car.
Police responded to a call, finding the man underneath the car. He was naked and attempting intercourse with the car's exhaust pipe.
The make and model are unknown.
After failing to respond to commands, Newton Police were forced to use a taser to subdue the man. Police say he was nearly incoherent, and they believed he was both drunk and under the influence of drugs. His blood-alcohol level registered at 0.35, more than four times the legal limit. He was taken to an emergency room rather than to jail.
The man is likely to be charged with a misdemeanor of lewd and lascivious behavior. It's unclear if he was previously familiar with the vehicle.
