This zero emission boat is powered completely by solar energy. PlanetSolar's MS Tûranor has a little over 5,500 square feet of solar panels. The boat broke many Guinness World Records including fastest crossing of the Atlantic by solar power, and longest journey by a solar-powered boat to name a few. Learn more at planetsolar.ch



Transcript: Largest solar-powered boat ever built. MS Tûranor is a zero emission boat powered completely by solar energy. PlanetSolar created this massive boat to prove that people have the resources and technologies to eliminate fossil fuels.



The boat is not new but it holds many unbroken records. Guinness World Record holder of: fastest crossing of atlantic by solar power, largest solar-powered boat, longest journey by solar-powered boat, first circumnavigation by solar-powered boat.



MS Tûranor is 115 feet long and 75 feet wide with a max speed of 16 mph and 2 electric motors providing 60 kW of energy each. With a little over 5,500 square feet of solar panels MS Tûranor supplies power to 8.5 tons of lithium-ion batteries.



​​​​​​​As if that wasn't cool enough, the name Tûranor is actually an Elvish term created by J.R.R. Tolkien meaning "power from the sun." The boat is currently at the Race for Water Foundation.



