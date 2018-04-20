This SUV costs $3.5 million and yes, it's bulletproof

Transcript: Let's just get this out of the way. This vehicle costs $3.5 million. This is the Karlmann King. It was created in Europe by a design team for luxury enthusiasts.
The design is unconventional using stealth fighter characteristics. Wrapped in carbon fiber and steel, its starting weight is a massive 9,920 lbs. It takes a Ford Triton 6.8L V10 to hit its 87 MPH top speed.
Inside... Well, just look at it - Front and Rear Independent AC - Coffee Machine - Interior Neon Lights - Yep, that's an IWC clock - SOS Emergency Control - Retractable Table - Air Purifier - 4K TV - Private Safes - PlayStation 4.
The Karlmann King can be made bulletproof bringing the weight to 13,227 LBS. Mock it all you want, you know you'd love to ride in one.
