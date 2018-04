This SUV costs $3.5 million and yes, it's bulletproof

The Karlmann King looks like a Batmobile cousin. A luxury Batmobile filled with everything you need for a lifestyle of the rich and famous road trip . Underneath, you find the bones of a Ford Super Duty. Based on the size, the F-450 seems likely. Power comes from Ford's tried and true Triton V10. The best part is the price: roughly $3.5 million.Let's just get this out of the way. This vehicle costs $3.5 million. This is the Karlmann King. It was created in Europe by a design team for luxury enthusiasts.The design is unconventional using stealth fighter characteristics. Wrapped in carbon fiber and steel, its starting weight is a massive 9,920 lbs. It takes a Ford Triton 6.8L V10 to hit its 87 MPH top speed.Inside... Well, just look at it - Front and Rear Independent AC - Coffee Machine - Interior Neon Lights - Yep, that's an IWC clock - SOS Emergency Control - Retractable Table - Air Purifier - 4K TV - Private Safes - PlayStation 4.The Karlmann King can be made bulletproof bringing the weight to 13,227 LBS. Mock it all you want, you know you'd love to ride in one.