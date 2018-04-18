The Humdinga drives on water or land

Transcript: Own the land and the sea with this truck. Humdinga is an amphibious truck that can transition from land to water or back again in only 5 seconds. The vehicle is designed to be effective in first responder situations or for recreational use.
Larger than the current F-150 the amphibious truck comes with a 4.2-liter V8 diesel engine making 370 horsepower. The 4 wheel drive truck can reach speeds of up to 80 mph on land and 30 mph on water. With a combined range of 150 miles on land / 100 miles on water, Humdinga can be configured to seat up to 9 people.
Humdinga isn't the only amphibious vehicle from Gibbs Amphibians. Gibbs offers a range of other awesome vehicles from one seaters to rescue off-roaders. Would you want a truck that you can drive straight into a lake?
