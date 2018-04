The Humdinga drives on water or land

Humdinga is an amphibious truck that transitions from land to water or back again in only 5 seconds. Biggs Amphibians created Humdinga to respond quickly to emergency situations or for recreational use. Humdinga isn't the only amphibious vehicle at out there, but it's sure one cool looking vehicle to ride. Learn more at gibbsamphibians.comOwn the land and the sea with this truck. Humdinga is an amphibious truck that can transition from land to water or back again in only 5 seconds. The vehicle is designed to be effective in first responder situations or for recreational use.Larger than the current F-150 the amphibious truck comes with a 4.2-liter V8 diesel engine making 370 horsepower. The 4 wheel drive truck can reach speeds of up to 80 mph on land and 30 mph on water. With a combined range of 150 miles on land / 100 miles on water, Humdinga can be configured to seat up to 9 people.​​​​​​​Humdinga isn't the only amphibious vehicle from Gibbs Amphibians. Gibbs offers a range of other awesome vehicles from one seaters to rescue off-roaders. Would you want a truck that you can drive straight into a lake?