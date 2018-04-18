The Humdinga drives on water or land

And the name is 10/10

Apr 18th 2018 at 5:42PM
Humdinga is an amphibious truck that transitions from land to water or back again in only 5 seconds. Biggs Amphibians created Humdinga to respond quickly to emergency situations or for recreational use. Humdinga isn't the only amphibious vehicle at out there, but it's sure one cool looking vehicle to ride. Learn more at gibbsamphibians.com

Transcript: Own the land and the sea with this truck. Humdinga is an amphibious truck that can transition from land to water or back again in only 5 seconds. The vehicle is designed to be effective in first responder situations or for recreational use.

Larger than the current F-150 the amphibious truck comes with a 4.2-liter V8 diesel engine making 370 horsepower. The 4 wheel drive truck can reach speeds of up to 80 mph on land and 30 mph on water. With a combined range of 150 miles on land / 100 miles on water, Humdinga can be configured to seat up to 9 people.

​​​​​​​Humdinga isn't the only amphibious vehicle from Gibbs Amphibians. Gibbs offers a range of other awesome vehicles from one seaters to rescue off-roaders. Would you want a truck that you can drive straight into a lake?

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video amphibious vehicles Biggs amphibious F-150 humdinga on water vehicles truck
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X