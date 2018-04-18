Mercedes-Maybach SUV concept: Vision Ultimate Luxury interior teased

Mercedes-Maybach posted a teaser video of what it calls "the ultimate in luxury" last week, saying that the featured, yet-to-be-named vehicle would be presented in the Beijing Motor Show. Now there's a teaser sketch giving us a wider look of the concept's interior, as well as a name.
The concept also has a name by now: the Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. We guess that might have been coming, even if the name isn't exactly concise. But, the accompanying release also informs us that the concept is a combination of a high-end sedan and an SUV, confirming that it is indeed the high-riding vehicle that's been rumored for a while. The interior sketch also shows a very wide center console with stylized grab handles, which suit the SUV dimensions and aesthetic, without being as trucklike as the Maybach G650 Landaulet's interior.
As well as the lavish two-tone color scheme and the touch of wood on the door panel, the concept interior shows a wide color instrument display ahead of the driver. The gear selectors are paddle shifters next to the chunky steering wheel rim, and the controls seem to have been grouped on the wheel's spokes, leaving just a few switches on the dashboard.
Autocar reports that the concept will be followed by a 2019 production version, slated to debut at the Los Angeles show at the end of this year. It would be based on the Mercedes-Benz GLS, but with a more bespoke design inside out, as hinted by the concept. Basing it on the GLS would mean Mercedes would be manufacturing it at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama, making it the first Maybach built in the U.S.
