New Mercedes-Maybach concept set to debut at 2018 Beijing Motor Show

Mercedes-Maybach builds some of the most kitted out and opulent production cars in the world. Think of the Maybach S 560 and S 650 as a Mercedes S-Class taken to the next level of luxury. Today, Mercedes-Maybach revealed a new teaser for what looks like a concept for a new EV. The car is set to debut in just a few weeks at the 2018 Beijing Motor Show. This might be the Maybach SUV we reported on a few weeks back.
It's difficult to make out too many details, but it definitely looks different than the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 that we've seen floating around for the past couple of years. A close-up shot of the steering wheel shows the soft blue glow that Mercedes has put on the EQ-branded concept cars. Other images show clean white leather, rose gold trim and a pair of seats flanking a flower-encrusted panel.
All the shots appear to be of the concept's interior, so we can't say for sure that this is the rumored Maybach SUV. Either way, it's sure to be just as luxurious and formidable as anything the automaker currently has on the road. We're hoping they come up with another G-Class Landaulet.
