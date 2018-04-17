Quin is a smart motorcycle helmet

This helmet will call for help if you can't

Apr 17th 2018 at 5:43PM
Quintessential Design LLC have created a smart motorcycle helmet that allows drivers to communicate with their smartphones. The Quin helmet also includes crash detection that provides your location to emergency responders, and an SOS emergency system in case of harassment.

Transcript: Motorcycle helmet with built-in SOS. Quin is a smart motorcycle helmet that provides essential safety technology for riders. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth. Features include: direction signaling, handsfree calling, music streaming, and siri/google assistants.

The smart helmet also includes built-in crash detection. When a crash is detected, the helmet contacts emergency personnel and sends the incident location. In case of harassment, a built-in SOS beacon allows motorcyclists to contact help while on the move.

The Quin helmet weighs 2.8 lbs and comes in 3 models: McQ, Spitfire, and Ghost. It's currently being funded on Kickstarter with an expected retail price of $350. Would you use this smart helmet?

Learn more at quintessential.design

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video helmet Motorcycle helmet motorcycles quin helmet quintessential design safety helmet smart device smart helmet
Create alerts for any tag above
Get The Autoblog App!
Share This Photo X