Transcript: Motorcycle helmet with built-in SOS. Quin is a smart motorcycle helmet that provides essential safety technology for riders. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth. Features include: direction signaling, handsfree calling, music streaming, and siri/google assistants.
The smart helmet also includes built-in crash detection. When a crash is detected, the helmet contacts emergency personnel and sends the incident location. In case of harassment, a built-in SOS beacon allows motorcyclists to contact help while on the move.
The Quin helmet weighs 2.8 lbs and comes in 3 models: McQ, Spitfire, and Ghost. It's currently being funded on Kickstarter with an expected retail price of $350. Would you use this smart helmet?
Learn more at quintessential.design
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.