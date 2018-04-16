Mazda Hot Lap Challenge will put simulator drivers in real Miatas

Using a video game as a feeder racing series is nothing new. Sony and Nissan have run the GT Academy for years now, rewarding the best Gran Turismo players with the chance to drive a real car. It seems Mazda wants a piece of the action. This year, it will host an iRacing Hot Lap Challenge, giving the best players a trip to the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona. The two fastest drivers will race head-to-head, with the winner earning a test drive in a Mazda MX-5 Miata Cup car.
During 2018, Mazda will host events events at select races where participants can lap Daytona in an iRacing simulator. Those who can't attend one of those events will have the chance to compete on iRacing at home. At the end of the year, 35 drivers will compete for a trip to the 2019 race. That winner will be a guest of Mazda Team Joest.
The event is open to U.S. residents age 18 and above. Full details can be found on the iRacing website. The event calendar is listed below.
Online time attack schedule
At-track schedule
- Week 1: 4/13 – 4/15 – Daytona Road Course
- Week 2: 5/25 – 5/26 – Lime Rock Park
- Week 3: 6/29 – 7/1 – Watkins Glen
- Week 4: 8/3 – 8/5 – Road America
- Week 5: 8/24 – 8/25 – Gateway Motorsports Park
- Week 6 9/7 – 9/9 – Laguna Seca
- Week 7: 10/11 – 10/13 – Road Atlanta
- Week 1: 4/13 – 4/15 – Long Beach
- Week 2: 5/25 – 5/26 – Lime Rock Park
- Week 3: 6/29 – 7/1 – Watkins Glen
- Week 4: 8/3 – 8/5 – Road America
- Week 5: 8/24 – 8/25 – Gateway Motorsports Park
- Week 6 9/7 – 9/9 – Laguna Seca
- Week 7: 10/11 – 10/13 – Road Atlanta