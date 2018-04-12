Moving sculptures on the beaches of The Netherlands

The skeletal structure of each animal is made from electrical tubes bound together by zip ties. A rotating spine in the internal structure of the creatures allow the animals to move forwards and backwards. Jansen developed these kinetic sculptures to escape from water when detected. Don't expect Jansen's mobile sculptures to be seen on a beach near you. They're only located on the beaches of the Netherlands.
"Over time, these skeletons have become increasingly better at surviving the elements such as storm and water and eventually I want to put these animals out in herds on the beaches, so they will live their own lives." - Theo Jansen
