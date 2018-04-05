2019 VW Jetta base price goes down; here's the rest of the pricing

For 2019, the Volkswagen Jetta is completely new, but the base S trim is actually $100 cheaper than the previous-generation model. That base price is $19,395 and includes a standard 6-speed manual. An automatic is an $800 option on this trim level, but is standard on every trim above S. The base trim is also reasonably well-equipped with LED headlights and taillights, alloy wheels, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink, automatic lights and a rearview camera.
One potential downside to the new Jetta over the old, though, is that the independent multilink rear suspension is gone, in favor of a more primitive torsion-beam rear suspension. Also, the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine is the only option, with the 1.8-liter turbo engine disappearing. Whether Jetta buyers will really notice is arguable, though.
The next SE trim adds a number of niceties such as a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and starting, heated leatherette seats, and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter. All these features bump the SE's starting price to $23,005.
Another $800 nets the Jetta R-Line, which adds larger 17-inch wheels, more aggressive body styling including fog lights, dual exhaust outlets and a two-tone interior. It's also the only trim that gets the XDS differential, which simulates the effect of a real limited-slip differential using the brakes. By braking a spinning inner wheel in a corner, the XDS system lets the outside wheel put down more power.
At $25,265 is the Jetta SEL. This trim adds rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, VW's Digital Cockpit instrument panel screen, 400-watt sound system, a bigger eight-inch infotainment screen, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beams and lane-keep assist.
The highest trim is the SEL Premium that starts at $27,795. It gets 17-inch wheels, a rear bumper from the R-Line, fog lights, real leather seats, a power, memory driver's seat, ventilated front seats. The SEL Premium will also have standard heated rear seats, heated wiper rests and remote start later in the year. These features are optional on other trims in the Cold Weather Package for $495.
The new Jetta will go on sale in second quarter of this year.
