Honda Civic Type R not enough for you? Hondata's Type R tune is here

From time to time, we tell you about the latest tuning package from the folks at Hondata, such as the one that makes your turbo Civic more powerful than a Civic Si, or the one that shuts up critics who say the Si isn't powerful enough, or the one that winds up your 2018 Accord with more torque than a Type R. We've told you what it's like to drive these tunes. And all of that has been building up to this: Hondata on Thursday released its tune of the Honda Civic Type R itself.
For starters, a reminder that a stock Type R is specified as making 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
Hondata's FlashPro kit costs $695, and for that sum you get the following gains:
- With 91 octane gasoline: 33 hp, 39 lb-ft.
- With 93 octane: 47 hp, 72 lb-ft.
- With E25 (25 percent ethanol): 58 hp, 78 lb-ft.
