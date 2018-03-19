UPDATE: Kia K900 revealed, first in leaked shots, now in official photos

We have been posting sketches and teaser images of the upcoming Kia K900 sedan, but photos of the real thing are already available in South Korea. Some presentation slides of the car, wearing the name "K9" (that's what it's called over there), are now online on Kia's own website and in the photo gallery above.
The restrained appearance conveyed in the sketches is present in the final car. There's still something German about it, with detail choices reflecting current BMW and Mercedes offerings: The front grille is certainly about as big as BMW 7-series' kidneys these days. The lights' LED accents are clearly visible in all photos.
Fitting the car with real-life wheels definitely makes it lose something striking that the sketches had, but that is the case with all concept design sketches. The interior ambience depicted in the penned sketch has translated well to the photograph-like render: it will be interesting to see how the promised mood lighting modes will affect the interior.
The all-new #K900, beautifully redesigned for ultimate comfort. Stay tuned for its world debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show! #NYIAS #Kia pic.twitter.com/nGb89AVl2m— Kia Motors Global (@Kia_Motors) March 19, 2018
Earlier, screenshots of the slideshow have made it online on a Korean motoring site, as well as this "Job #1" style photo taken at a manufacturing facility. They showed March 20th as a date for the online unveiling, and the K9 microsite came online today. Kia has also published this commercial of the new car on YouTube.
Kia announced that the car will be shown officially at the New York International Auto Show, but the date on the slideshow already promises something, perhaps local, for tomorrow.
