Luxury SUV for the über-rich

Rhino GX Executive is a luxury SUV from the California startup, U.S. Specialty Vehicles. The Rhino is built on a Ford Super Duty chassis and is nearly 19 feet long. It comes with either a 6.7L power stroke turbo diesel V8 engine, or a 6.8L naturally aspirated V10. The rear holds a 40-inch television with an intercom system. For more details head over to http://bit.ly/2ES8UZq

