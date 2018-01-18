Luxury SUV for the über-rich

Jan 18th 2018 at 11:06PM
Rhino GX Executive is a luxury SUV from the California startup, U.S. Specialty Vehicles. The Rhino is built on a Ford Super Duty chassis and is nearly 19 feet long. It comes with either a 6.7L power stroke turbo diesel V8 engine, or a 6.8L naturally aspirated V10. The rear holds a 40-inch television with an intercom system. For more details head over to http://bit.ly/2ES8UZq

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video Autos Luxury Cars luxury suv luxury vehicle Pickup Truck rhino executive rhino gx rhino gx executive SUV Transportation Trucks and Accessories ussv Ussv rhino gx executive
