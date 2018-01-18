Bollinger Motors plans move to Detroit

New York-based Bollinger Motors is busy developing — and testing – its retro-looking, hardcore off-road EV, the B1 sport utility truck. The company has also been searching for a site in the U.S. to manufacture the electric SUV. Meanwhile, as Curbed Detroit reports, Bollinger is planning a move to the Motor City, with hopes of setting up a research and design center in the near future.
Founder Robert Bollinger told Curbed Detroit that he visited the city during the Detroit Auto Show to attend the event and check out real estate. He originally intended to locate along the I-75 corridor, but has since decided that he wants the company to be closer to the people of Detroit. It's near vendors and potential talent, and the company plans to add to its eight-person employee roster after the move.
Founder Robert Bollinger told Curbed Detroit that he visited the city during the Detroit Auto Show to attend the event and check out real estate. He originally intended to locate along the I-75 corridor, but has since decided that he wants the company to be closer to the people of Detroit. It's near vendors and potential talent, and the company plans to add to its eight-person employee roster after the move.
The site, which Bollinger expects to be around 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, would be a center for research and design, though Bollinger could choose to manufacture in Detroit, too.
Bollinger revealed the B1 last year, and plans to launch the truck in 2019, ramping up production into 2020. The B1 is powered by either a 60- or 100-kWh battery pack a and a pair of electric motors providing 360 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque. It offers up to 200 miles of range, and has an estimated combined fuel economy of 67.4 miles per gallon equivalent. For off-road driving, it features a self-leveling, four-wheel independent suspension, adjustable ride height, disconnecting anti-roll bars and a set of BFGoodrich LT285/70R17 Mud Terrain tires. Bollinger said in October that it already had over 10,000 reservations for the B1.
Related Video: