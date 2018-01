Bollinger Motors plans move to Detroit

New York-based Bollinger Motors is busy developing — and testing – its retro-looking, hardcore off-road EV , the B1 sport utility truck . The company has also been searching for a site in the U.S. to manufacture the electric SUV. Meanwhile, as Curbed Detroit reports, Bollinger is planning a move to the Motor City, with hopes of setting up a research and design center in the near future.Founder Robert Bollinger told Curbed Detroit that he visited the city during the Detroit Auto Show to attend the event and check out real estate. He originally intended to locate along the I-75 corridor, but has since decided that he wants the company to be closer to the people of Detroit. It's near vendors and potential talent, and the company plans to add to its eight-person employee roster after the move.