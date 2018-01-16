Nissan Xmotion SUV concept

Jan 16th 2018 at 4:29PM
The Nissan Xmotion (pronounced “cross motion”) is a three-row SUV concept that showcases the automakers design future. It draws inspiration from classical Japanese landscape. For more coverage of the NAIAS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

