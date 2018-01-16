Nissan Xmotion SUV concept

The Nissan Xmotion (pronounced “cross motion”) is a three-row SUV concept that showcases the automakers design future. It draws inspiration from classical Japanese landscape. For more coverage of the NAIAS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

