2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt | 2018 NAIAS

Jan 16th 2018 at 2:56PM
The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt will be available this summer. It builds off of an awesome heritage and adds more power. Pricing will be available soon. For more coverage of the NAIAS 2018 head over to https://www.autoblog.com/detroit-auto-show/

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

