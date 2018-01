Green-car sales have a strong year despite a weak December

The year that started off with the bang of big expectations for increased U.S. green-car sales from new models ended with a whimper as December marked yet another dropoff in demand for hybrids and plug-in vehicles.U.S. green-car sales, which lagged about 1 percent from a year earlier in November, fell almost 11 percent last month to about 44,000 units. Plug-in vehicles alone, by our best estimate ( Tesla doesn't release monthly U.S. sales figures), broke even at about 17,000 vehicles.The likely cause was potential buyers who continue to wait patiently for the next-generation Nissan Leaf EV and the Tesla Model 3 Nissan was preparing first deliveries of the next-gen Leaf at the end of last month, and sold just 102 of the old Leaf model in December, down 95 percent from a year earlier. Meanwhile, production issues continue to plague Tesla and its efforts to make the Model 3 en masse. As a result, about 1,500 Model 3s were delivered last quarter, and the company said it won't reach its goal for 5,000 vehicles a week by mid-2018.Nothing if not consistent, Toyota continued to lag year-earlier totals, as its four Prius variants' sales fell 24 percent from a year earlier to about 9,500 units. Offsetting some of that decline was a 34 percent jump in Camry Hybrid sales and a 58 percent increase in Highlander Hybrid sales. That said, Avalon Hybrid and Lexus Hybrid sales were down 57 percent and 26 percent from a year earlier, respectively. All told, Toyota's green-car sales declined 12 percent from a year earlier to 21,660 vehicles. Honda , which had been boosting green-car sales all year, also ended the year on a downturn, recording a 13 percent drop to 2,903 units in December, largely on a drop in demand for the Accord Hybrid And Ford's December green-car sales fell 7.3 percent to 7,068 vehicles after being up all year. Most notably, Ford C-Max Energi sales plunged 66 percent from a year earlier to just 436 units. And BMW's sales within its i sub-brand of plug-in vehicles fell 19 percent from a year earlier to 752 units.In fact, the only real bright spot for December was General Motors , and specifically its Chevrolet Bolt EV . Bolt sales jumped more than fivefold to 3,227 units, more than offsetting a 48 percent drop in sales for the Chevrolet Volt extended-range plug-in. GM's green-car sales rose 14 percent last month to 5,828 units.For the year, things looked rosier. Total U.S. green-car sales for 2017 advanced about 5.6 percent, to more than 477,000 vehicles. Plug-in vehicle sales rose 23 percent to almost 168,000 units.